For more than three years, the Rock Island Arsenal Museum has been closed to the public.

Inside its limestone walls, displays have been demolished and rebuilt. Tales of the Arsenal's history have been written and printed. The gun wall has been taken down, and howitzers and weapon-launcher systems painstakingly placed.

With the re-opening now scheduled, Museum Director Patrick Allie is getting ready to welcome the community that has always supported it.

“For me, what’s becoming more palpable — what I'm starting to really feel more — is the fact that we're going to be opening, and we're going to be sharing this brand new museum with the public,” Allie said. “It's really exciting. It really is.”

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum will reopen June 29, marking the occasion with a gala on June 28 and a ribbon cutting on opening day. Crews currently are placing exhibit displays and hanging large photo prints before moving in smaller artifacts and interactive pieces.

One of the most exciting things about announcing the museum’s re-opening is being able to tell people that a date has been set, said Rock Island Arsenal Historical Society Board President Amanda Siegner. The historical society is a nonprofit supporter of the museum. Siegner is planning the gala, and more details will be available as it approaches.

"The Arsenal has played such a significant role in the Army and the military at large and still continues to do so," Siegner said. "Having this museum re-open with the new exhibits and the money that has been graciously donated and appropriated for it is going to allow us to share that impact of the arsenal with everyone again."

The museum holds 10,500 square feet of permanent exhibit space with an additional 2,000 square feet added for temporary exhibits, which Allie said will host both in-house and traveling exhibitions.

With its new chronological layout, the museum takes visitors through the Arsenal's history from its inception to its work today. It shows how the Arsenal has — and still does — aid in every aspect of the Army, from sustainment to munitions production to training.

Deep blue walls are patched with giant archive photos, illustrations and text information, detailing life and work for those on the island.

Some personal stories are pulled out in exhibits, such as those of Cora De Wilfond, the first woman motorcycle delivery driver on the Arsenal, and Milton Howard, one of the first Black people employed on the Arsenal. Allie said he tried to showcase stories of diversity throughout the museum.

Interactive supplements will give visitors the chance to look through historical maps, try on replicate uniforms and try their hands at designing a bridge. These will all serve to teach people more about the Arsenal's history and legacy in a more engaging way, Allie said.

“Our primary listenership is families,” Allie said. “We are getting groups like grandpa, who may have served during Vietnam or worked here bringing in his family, so you may have his daughter or son and their grandkids, and so we tried to make an experience that really appealed to a broad range of ages and demographics.”

Once finished, Allie said, the museum will display about 250 of the 7,000 artifacts in its collection.

The museum was originally slated to close in March 2021 for its first major renovations in more than 80 years, but it closed in early 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has remained closed since.

With all the struggle and tragedy that came from the pandemic, Allie said, a silver lining was all the extra time he got to plan exhibits and create materials for the renovated museum. He was the museum’s only full-time staff member until very recently and handled the research, text writing and graphic and artifact selection himself.

“Just having the museum open, engaging with the public, all the different activities we hosted here at the museum, COVID was, in that regard, a blessing in disguise. It did allow me to really focus,” he said. “And I think at the end of the day, the final product is really going to reflect the fact that I was able to put that much time and attention to it.”

It took six months to streamline the long and storied histories of the Arsenal into one cohesive body of work and have everything reviewed by the Center of Military History Publications department, after which it was sent to the designer at the Army Museums Enterprise, Allie said. The designer, Roxann Showers, worked with Allie and laid out the space, text and graphic layout.

Funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and Army hit in fiscal year 2022, Allie said, allowing them to get started on renovations. After clearing out the old artifacts and exhibits and redoing floors and walls among other changes, the first step was to bring in the largest artifacts. The walls and exhibit displays were built around Howitzers and other large military equipment.

“Once the walls are up, moving these things in this space is quite challenging,” Allie said. “We had a very exciting first week, getting all of our really big stuff.”

Despite supply chain issues and other hardships experienced by most industries during the pandemic and in its aftermath, the museum’s set opening date wasn’t pushed back. Renovations were largely untouched by any problems, Allie said, and the timeline was nudged back just slightly, eating away at the built-in time between adding finishing touches and opening the doors.

Allie doesn’t spend all his time on museum renovations. He recently was giving presentations on the Civil War to fifth-graders in the Pleasant Valley School District, where he heard interest from educators for bringing students to the museum for programming, rather than having him come to them.

These renovations that allow for more programming, alongside interactives and dedicated space for temporary exhibits, all come together to give visitors of all types a better experience, Allie said, and one that will change over time, so people can come back and find something new.

The museum is the second-oldest in the Army, having opened in 1905. As a Quad-Cities and military institution, Allie said, both civilians and soldiers learning about the changes have been very excited to see their histories displayed.

“This is a very local story in a lot of ways — in these exhibits and what we do,” Allie said. “In that regard, the response has been very, very positive, because no one else is doing that, and it's our place to tell those stories.”