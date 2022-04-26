Rock Island Arsenal offers tour of historical, modern homes for first time in a decade

In a shaded corner of the Rock Island Arsenal sits the once-second-largest single-family government residence in the U.S. Its four-story tower overlooks the Mississippi River, reaching above 51 rooms and completing around 20,000 square feet.

The historic house, built in 1871 and called Quarters One, will join other homes on a special public tour.

After a decade of closed doors, a group of historic and modern Rock Island Arsenal homes will be open to the public in celebration of the Arsenal's 160th anniversary 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 30.

Two historic homes, including Quarters One, and seven modern homes are included in the self-guided tour. Docents will provide additional information in each house.

Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online or in-person the day of the event. In addition to the tour of homes, ticket holders can also visit the Colonel Davenport House. The Lock & Dam Lounge will serve a taco bar from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $10. The Rock Island Arsenal Welcome Club is facilitating the tour.

The last tour of homes took place in 2012, club member Mary Britton said. Most of the group hasn't seen the inside of these homes themselves, as they haven't been connected to the Rock Island Arsenal for that long, so they'll join visitors in wondering at them for the first time.

"It has been 10 years, and coming out of COVID and things like that the community needs something good," Britton said. "So we came together as a team and we said, let's do this."

Quarters One is the only house on the tour that isn't currently lived in. The residence housed the most senior officers stationed at Rock Island Arsenal, from Brig. Gen. T.J. Rodman in 1870 to Maj. Gen. Robert Radin, who was the last tenet to move out in 2008. Visitors to the house include Generals William T. Sherman and Phillip H. Sheridan, and members of the Swedish royal family.

The house features door hinges and doorknobs that were crafted on the base and a few other items that are still original, including a few marble sinks.

It was taken off the Army's housing list after a survey revealed it would take $3 million to bring the house up to code.

The historic house has hosted all kinds of events since its first floor was refurbished in 2012, from weddings to club meetings to paranormal investigations.

Britton said she and the rest of the club were very excited to welcome visitors to the space they'd had the privilege of holding meetings in, along with other homes that none of them have seen.

"For us, being military spouses, when we come to a community and they welcome us as the Quad-Cities does with open arms, I think events like this are our way to give back and share that camaraderie," Britton said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.