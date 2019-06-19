ROCK ISLAND – For the second time in its 15-year history, the Rock Island Arsenal will play a key role in Red, White and Boom! – the bi-state Independence Day celebration Wednesday, July 3.
“There will be a lot of activities for the whole family to be able to enjoy, at three different locations – here at Schwiebert Park, Modern Woodmen Park, and at Quarters One on the Arsenal Island. Great viewing spots,” Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said Wednesday.
Due to this spring's record Mississippi River flooding, the Red, White and Boom! fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. will be fired from Arsenal Island, and activities will start at 5 p.m. outside Quarters One.
“It's the only bi-state, bi-city fireworks celebration for Independence Day throughout the country. It's a very important day for all of us,” said Ken Croken, event committee chair:
This year, the display will feature 4,000 pounds of explosives provided by Chicago-based Melrose Pyrotechnics, which has clients around the world, he said. Instead of shooting fireworks from river barges, the Arsenal base allows them to “shoot larger shells higher in the sky,” Croken said. “While we will not have the visual effect of two locations, we will more than compensate for that by having fireworks higher in the sky and more spectacular than ever.”
“We were struggling for a while, wondering where in hell we'd put this show on,” he said. “So we turned to our good friends at Rock Island Arsenal, as we did once before in 2014. and again, demonstrating their commitment to our community, they stepped forward and said we'd really love to be part of this.”
In 2014, river levels were high that year, and the fireworks were shot from the western end of the island, as well as similar family activities, Croken said.
“We are very proud to be able to host this year's fireworks display,” said Col. Stephen Marr, Arsenal Garrison commander. It's such a privilege to be a contributing member to the great Quad-Cities communities and everything we have here. We certainly appreciate the support we receive every single day from everyone around us on both sides of the river.”
Quarters One will be open for tours July 3, starting at 5 p.m. The 1872 Italianate mansion was long home to the Arsenal's highest-ranking officer, and the second-largest federal residence in the U.S., behind the White House, until the Army discontinued its use as a home. “If you haven't visited Rock Island (Arsenal) before in the past, this would be a perfect opportunity to come and see what we're all about,” Col. Marr said.
Visitors just need a government-issued ID card to show at the Rock Island or Moline gates to get on the island. The Arsenal recommends using the Moline gate for easiest access to the event site. Directional signage will get you to event parking areas.
Arsenal activities include a kids' activities zone with bouncy house attractions and games; a car cruise-in; food and beverages available for purchase, and from 5-7 p.m., WLLR 103.7 FM's Pat Leuck doing a live broadcast. Activities at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island, and Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, also will begin at 5 p.m.
Ceremonies will be held in both cities with a proclamation highlighting the Arsenal, those who are serving and those who have served in the military.
“This is another great example of the Quad-Cities coming together,” Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said Wednesday.
Croken also made his annual plea for people to take advantage of this event, and not set off their own fireworks.
“Amateur fireworks are inherently dangerous – they result in injury and fires every year, and it's an unwise practice,” he said. “Rather than put yourself in harm's way, or more importantly putting others in harm's way, we urge everyone to come to Schwiebert Park, to the island, and Modern Woodmen Park, to enjoy the holiday safely.”
Rock Island activities include inflatables ($5 wristband), children's activities, food vendors, Bent River Brewing Company beer garden, and performances by Country Couch Potatoes, Metropolitan Youth Program Drill Team, and Past Curfew: an '80s tribute.
As part of their regular Wednesday hours, Freight House Farmer’s Market in Davenport will be open starting at 4 p.m. At the stadium, the band Rude Punch will play at 6 p.m., and the 34th Army band, 42 Romeo, will perform at 7:45 p.m. For a complete schedule of events, visit redwhiteandboomqc.org.