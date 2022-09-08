Rock Island Arsenal to hold 9/11 commemorative events on Friday

The Rock Island Arsenal will host two commemorative 9/11 events on Friday to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

This first will be a Remembrance Walk. The 2.5-mile walk will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the Memorial Field parking lot, with marchers assembling beginning at 6 a.m. The walk will end with a placement of flags for each of those who lost their lives on that day.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the 9-11 Memorial across from Memorial Field on Rock Island Arsenal and will include a speech by Maj. Gen. Mark C. Jackson, Deputy Commanding General, Operations, Army National Guard, First United States Army.

Both events are open to the public.