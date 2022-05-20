Rock Island Arsenal to honor 160th anniversary, servicemembers with public celebration

For 160 years, the Rock Island Arsenal has served the U.S. as its largest government-owned and operated arsenal and the Quad-Cities as an important facet of the community.

To celebrate the milestone, the Army base is inviting the public to stop by and honor the Rock Island Arsenal's history and the members of the armed forces who run it.

The anniversary and Armed Forces Day celebration will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Those planning to attend festivities should use the Rock Island gate for access.

This will be the first time the Rock Island Arsenal is celebrating an anniversary and Armed Forces Day at the same time, Col. Todd Allison, Arsenal Garrison Commander, responded in an email.

"We thought this would be the perfect opportunity to roll all of the celebrations together and invite the Quad-Cities community to come on the island and share in the festivities with us," Allison said.

Kicking off the celebrations at 9 a.m. is the America's Kids Run, with children participating in races ranging from the 100-yard dash to a two-mile race. At 9:45 there will be the 160th Arsenal anniversary posting of the colors and cannon salute.

A Run the Rock 5k and 10k races begin at 10 a.m., followed by awards ceremonies at 10:45 a.m. and 11:05 a.m., respectively.

Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, will give the 160th Arsenal Anniversary Address at 11:15 a.m.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., children can head to the Kids Zone for face painting, a petting zoo and more.

Food trucks will sell food and snacks throughout the day. Families and individuals can also participate in self-guided tours of historic military equipment on display, the First Army foyer, Davenport House and the Mississippi River Visitor Center at the lock and dam.

Local country-rock band Cody Road will perform live from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and festivities will end at 3 p.m.

While Congress established the Rock Island Arsenal in 1862, the land it sits on was set aside for the federal military in 1809. Fort Armstrong was the first military installation on the island, built in 1816, but was abandoned decades later. The land connects Iowa and Illinois through the Government Bridge — its original structure the first railroad bridge across the Mississippi River.

Over the years it has grown and changed alongside the Quad-Cities, Allison said, and he is excited to see how they will continue to work together in the years to come.

"From being a hub of westward development in the early days to shared infrastructure to generations of workforces coming together in the common goal of national defense, Rock Island Arsenal and the people of the Quad Cities have built a strong and thriving partnership that will remain steadfast for the next 160 years," Allison wrote.

The Rock Island Arsenal will also honor veterans who have died in service of the country with a flag placement scheduled for 4 p.m. May 26 and a ceremony at 10:45 a.m. May 30 at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Public Affairs Officer Staci-Jill Burnley said more information on the ceremony will be released Monday, May 23.

