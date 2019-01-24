First Army will host the annual Rock Island Arsenal Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance at 1 p.m. today inside Heritage Hall.
The guest speaker is Sgt. Maj. Dwayne Cook, First Army’s acting Command Sergeant Major.
This year’s theme is “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off.”
A Detroit, Michigan-native, Cook entered the Army in February 1990 and completed his basic and advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, Georgia.
On Oct. 10, 2015, Cook was assigned as the operations Sgt. Major for First Army at the Rock Island Arsenal. He assumed the duties of acting Command Sergeant Major in December.
Other duties throughout his career include a deployment as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, along with other assignments in the United States and Europe.
Cook is a graduate of every Non-commissioned Officer Education System school from the Warrior Leader Course to Sergeants Major Academy. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Army Ranger School, Airborne School, Jumpmaster School, Master Fitness Trainer Course, Battle Staff Course, and Jungle Operations Course.
His awards and decorations include: the Meritorious Service Medal (three Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal (six Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Achievement Medal (eleven Oak Leaf Clusters), Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Drill Sergeant Badge and the Combat Infantryman Badge.
Maj. Gen. Chris Gentry, First Army Deputy Commanding General-Support, will provide opening and closing remarks during the observance.