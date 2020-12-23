Rock Island Arsenal will 'neither confirm nor deny' whether it was swept up in Russian hack

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Iowa State University learned last week that it was one of the 18,000 customers affected by the SolarWinds security breach," according to a statement from from the university. "At this time, there is no evidence the university was targeted in this attack or that its infrastructure was compromised. It does not appear any sensitive or personal information of students, faculty or staff was compromised. Iowa State’s information technology team continues to investigate. It has decommissioned affected servers and will take additional remediation steps as needed."

Effects and consequences of the hack are still being assessed, the Associated Press reported, though the Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity arm said in a statement last week that the intrusion posed a “grave” risk to government and private networks.

The U.S. security agency has said the cyber-espionage campaign appears to have begun last March with malware, affecting a product made by U.S. company SolarWinds, which gave elite Russian hackers remote access into an organization’s networks so they could steal information.

The intrusion was not discovered for months, until the prominent cybersecurity company FireEye determined it had been hacked.