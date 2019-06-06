The Rock Island Artists’ Market begins its fourth season Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques at 520 18th St.
The family friendly market will be held the second Sunday of each month through October. Admission to the market is free.
Shoppers can expect to find a variety of art, local produce, handcrafted goods and more, all sold by the artists, creators and growers.
The first market will feature food and drinks by Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar and Grill, coffee creations by Cool Beanz, popcorn by G’s Gourmet Popcorn, and music by Roger Carlson. New this year, the market will have a free kids’ art tent hosted by a different local charity each month.
The Rock Island Artists’ Market was formed through a partnership of the Rock Island Arts Advisory Committee and Skeleton Key. The Rock Island Arts Advisory Committee held public meetings in 2016 to discuss ideas for expanding the arts community in Rock Island.
It was decided that an open air artists’ market aimed at connecting artists and patrons topped the list of possible ideas. The Rock Island Artists’ Market joined an existing farmers’ market at Skeleton Key Art and Antiques on Sunday afternoons.
More information can be found on the Rock Island Artists’ Market Facebook page at facebook.com/RIArtistsMarket, or in person at Skeleton Key Art and Antiques during regular business hours.