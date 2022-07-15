Rock Island Artists' Market, Chalk Art Fest to brighten up weekend

Rock Island will turn into an art lover's dream this weekend with the Rock Island Artists' Market and Chalk Art Fest.

The Rock Island Artists' Market will take place noon-5 p.m. July 17 in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St.

The next Rock Island Artists' Market is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Around 27 artists will set up booths at the market, Skeleton Key Art and Antiques owner Brandy VandeWalle said, all from the Quad-Cities region. The shop will also be open for customers during the market, adding work from more than 50 artists to the lineup.

"A very wide variety of art [will be] represented, we have everything from metal sculpture to paintings to bath and body products and floral," VandeWalle said. "Just a little bit of everything."

Some artists will set up at the market for the first time this Sunday, VandeWalle said, bringing their unique works to customers. One she is especially interested in is an artist that sells paint-by-number kits.

Chalk artists will work on their sidewalk masterpieces just five blocks away in Schwiebert Riverfront Park during Chalk Art Fest, its final day of activities coinciding with the artists' market.

"They coincided last year and I know a lot of our attendees walked back and forth and just had a really nice day with it," VandeWalle said. "And as nice as the weather looks like it's going to be, I think we'll probably see a lot of that this time as well."