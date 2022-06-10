Rock Island Artists' Market opens season

The first Rock Island Artists' Market of the 2022 season will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island.

This family-friendly, free outdoor event will feature many local artists and makers. Local musician Roger Carlson and guests also will perform.

Shoppers can expect to find a variety of mediums represented, including painting, ceramics, jewelry and clothing design, furniture, woodworking, metal sculpture, outdoor furniture and more.

