YELLOWSTONE PARK

Rock Island Artists' Market opens season

092413-skeleton-key-02

The first Rock Island Artists' Market of the 2022 season will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island.

 FILE PHOTO

This family-friendly, free outdoor event will feature many local artists and makers. Local musician Roger Carlson and guests also will perform.

Shoppers can expect to find a variety of mediums represented, including painting, ceramics, jewelry and clothing design, furniture, woodworking, metal sculpture, outdoor furniture and more.

