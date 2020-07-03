Rock Island: Avoid the Rock River steel dam area 'at all cost'

The City of Rock Island has issued a warning for those on the water this weekend: Avoid the Rock River west of Ben Williamson Park.

The Rock River is at 10.13 feet, which is high, so boat barrier buoys are not in place, the city said in a news release. That makes the steel dam difficult to see.

"The high river level combined with the strong current makes this area extremely dangerous. Avoid this area at all cost," the city said in the release.

The buoys will return once the river level is below 9.5 feet.

Last month, two people were killed in a boating accident when the boat they were in failed to start and went over the steel dam near Milan.

