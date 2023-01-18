Rock Island boarding food truck movement

Rock Island is catching up to its neighbors in setting rules for food trucks.

Trucks and food carts are becoming increasingly hot commodities. Across the Quad-Cities, ordinances have been established to set regulations and expectations for those operating them.

Mobile-food unit ordinances address basic health and safety regulations, said Rock Island Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard.

"You can imagine all sorts of spots where they might set up, like in a street (or) on the side of a sidewalk," Brainard said. "So, it's trying to put together some basic rules for safety and sensibility."

Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline have ordinances related to the increasingly popular mobile restaurants, and the city of Rock Island is drafting one. Rock Island currently requires only that mobile-food units have a food and beverage permit.

At a council study session Jan. 9, Brainard gave a presentation, introducing the proposed draft, which resembles those used in neighboring cities.

"We get calls regularly from folks asking, if they want to operate a food truck, where can (they) have it," Brainard said. "And right now, we don't actually have an answer to their question."

Rock Island is proposing an annual licensing fee of $100, a seasonal permit fee of $75, and $50 for a special event fee. Moline requires an annual fee of $100; Bettendorf has an annual fee of $250, and a special event of $75. Davenport requires an annual fee of $55.

Mobile food units are not permitted to operate between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. in Bettendorf, midnight to 6 a.m. in Davenport, and 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. in Moline. Rock Island is proposing the same no-operation hours as Moline.

Emmanuel Garcia, the co-owner of Cocina Verde, said his truck posts up in Bettendorf, Moline, and, most recently, in Rock Island. Most local ordinances require food-truck operators to be up-to-date on their licenses and notify the appropriate health inspector where they are setting up and for how long they will be serving.

"Whether it's the first or second time, (the health inspector) will show up and go over everything, making sure that everything is in order," Garcia said.

Cocina Verde typically parks outside area breweries and/or at special events, such as Mercado on Fifth during the summer, Wake Brewing, Pour Bros. Craft Taproom and most recently, Radicle Effect Brewerks. Garcia said they typically don't encounter parking concerns, because they are on the property of breweries and other businesses that don't have set rules or regulations.

"It's kind of a more I scratch your back, you scratch my back type of deal," Garcia said.

Rock Island is proposing distance requirements from established brick-and-mortar restaurants. They are proposing food trucks be 200 feet from food establishments, 40 feet from intersections and bike lanes, 200 feet from approved special events and must be in business zones or adjacent to those zones if they are in a public right-of-way.

Rock Island also is proposing a designated zone for the mobile-food units, allowing them to operate without the usual separation requirements from brick-and-mortar food establishments.

Davenport requires 200 feet distance from restaurants, 40 feet from intersections and bike lanes, and 1,200 feet from approved special events. Bettendorf does not have any distance requirements. Moline requires a one-block distance from restaurants, 5 feet from sidewalks but no distance requirements from bike lanes and intersections.

Linda Sims, the owner of Smokin' Goodness BBQ, usually operates out of East Moline but says she will travel to different areas around the Quad-Cities. She typically doesn't encounter requirements, because most of her stops are by invitation from the property owner.

East Moline requires owners of mobile-food units to have annual permits issued to them by the city health officer and must fill out applications. Food units also must have equipment approved by the National Sanitation Foundation, which is inspected by a health officer.

When she sets up for Red, White, and Boom in Rock Island, Sims said, she must have her permits and certificates, then a health inspection. Other than that, she said, little is required.

"It's just a real seamless process," she said. "You let them know where you are going to be and when you're going to go out on your own."

City officials in Rock Island said they hope to have an ordinance in place by May.