Rock Island business wins gold at world mustard competition
Rock Island business wins gold at world mustard competition

  • Updated
Boetje's Mustard has been made in Rock Island since 1889.

Rock Island based Boetje's Mustard has won another gold medal at the annual World Mustard Competition sponsored by the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wis.

Boetje's struck gold in the deli/brown category.

The description for this category, according to the official entry form, is:

"This mustard is usually tightly-grained or coarse and is the crowning touch to a corned beef sandwich. Horseradish, garlic, or other ingredients may be present, but the mustard should be what any typical delicatessen would use for its traditional deli sandwiches. Judges will taste these mustards with deli meat."

Boetje's was founded in 1889 when Fred Boetje began selling his Stone Ground Dutch Mustard door-to-door in Rock Island.

