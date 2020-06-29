Rock Island cancels Labor Day parade
topical alert top story

Rock Island cancels Labor Day parade

{{featured_button_text}}
The 35th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade

Members of the Rock Island High School band perform while marching through the streets.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

Rock Island has been tracking directives from the Governor's Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health since the COVID-19 crisis started and referred to these guidelines before deciding to move forward with any large special events this Spring and Summer.

Based on the most recent guidance and the associated risks, city officials do not feel it is possible to hold the Labor Day Parade and ensure the safety of citizens.

So the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Labor Day Parade and the associated Citizen of the Year awards.

Quad-City Times​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Columbus Junction High School’s graduation ceremony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News