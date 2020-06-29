Rock Island cancels Labor Day parade

Rock Island has been tracking directives from the Governor's Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health since the COVID-19 crisis started and referred to these guidelines before deciding to move forward with any large special events this Spring and Summer.
Based on the most recent guidance and the associated risks, city officials do not feel it is possible to hold the Labor Day Parade and ensure the safety of citizens.
So the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Labor Day Parade and the associated Citizen of the Year awards.
Quad-City Times
