Rock Island city council approves Todd Thompson as new city manager

Rock Island has a new city manager.

Todd Thompson was unanimously approved by City Council members Monday night. Thompson has been Galesburg city manager since 2011. He starts work in Rock Island on May 16 following a required 60-day notice to the city of Galesburg.

Thompson was one of 36 applicants for the position after a search by GovHR, the employment search firm hired by the city at a cost of $23,000 to replace City Manager Randy Tweet, who retired in December.

"I appreciate the opportunity, I'm excited about it and I'm looking forward to getting to work," Thompson said after the meeting.

"The city of Rock Island has a good history of city management. When the opening occurred, it appealed to me and I put my name in and it worked out well for me, fortunately," Thompson said. "I'm eager to come to the community and listen and learn to find out what the challenges are and find out what the priorities are of the council and the community.

"I want to be able to advance their goals and meet the challenges of what they think are important."

Thompson said managing a city budget was one of his strengths, having worked for many years in the municipal budgeting process.

"It's something I'm interested in," he said. "You want your budget document to be something the public can understand what the government is doing, where they are putting their resources and what their priorities are."

According to Thompson's employment agreement, he will be paid a base salary of $177,500 with an additional 5% of his salary in deferred compensation through a 457 retirement plan with ICMA. The city will make FICA, Medicare and IMRF contributions on his behalf as required by law.

Thompson also will be paid $500 per month for a vehicle allowance and a paid fitness membership at a local health club. His compensation includes four weeks of paid vacation and four weeks of sick leave.

In the event he is terminated, Thompson will receive 20 weeks of his annual salary ($68,270) unless his termination was due to a felony conviction or illegal act; violation of the city's drug and alcohol policy; violation of the city's sexual harassment or bullying policy; or violation of the policy prohibiting threats or violence in the workplace.

Thompson will have six months to move from Galesburg and must reside within the corporate limits of Rock Island, receiving a lump sum of $10,000 from the city for moving expenses.

Alderwoman Judith Gilbert, Ward 3, said there were many reasons why she was impressed with Thompson during the interview process.

"He understands that the strategic plan should drive the budget and a good plan needs continuous updating," Gilbert said. "He stressed in his interview that city staff and elected officials are here to serve the residents and I'm glad that (he) recognizes that. Todd has great experience in using a conservative approach to using (tax) incentives, and I am very happy to hear that."

Mayor Mike Thoms said the city was "gaining great individuals" with Thompson and his wife, Leslie, who will be welcomed into the city of Rock Island.

"We look forward to working with Todd and making the future very bright," Thoms said. "Thank you very much for accepting this (job)."

