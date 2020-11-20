 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island closes City Hall to public
topical

Rock Island closes City Hall to public

{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island City Hall will close until further notice to the public beginning Monday due to the state’s transition to Tier 3 mitigation as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Rock Island residents are encouraged to utilize the city’s services online. Utility bills can be paid over the phone by calling 309-732-2000, online at www.rigov.org, or deposited in the drop box located across from City Hall.

All City services will continue and City Staff and officials will be available by phone and e-mail.

For those wishing to file City of Rock Island Municipal Election paperwork, call the City Clerk’s office at 309-732-2012 if you have any questions or to make an appointment during regular business hours.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Andrea Dana, ISDTA Executive Director, talks about the challenges of holding the 2020 Iowa state dance championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News