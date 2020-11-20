Rock Island closes City Hall to public

Rock Island City Hall will close until further notice to the public beginning Monday due to the state’s transition to Tier 3 mitigation as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Rock Island residents are encouraged to utilize the city’s services online. Utility bills can be paid over the phone by calling 309-732-2000, online at www.rigov.org, or deposited in the drop box located across from City Hall.

All City services will continue and City Staff and officials will be available by phone and e-mail.

For those wishing to file City of Rock Island Municipal Election paperwork, call the City Clerk’s office at 309-732-2012 if you have any questions or to make an appointment during regular business hours.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0