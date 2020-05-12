Rock Island considers $3.5M school addition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rock Island School Board members on Tuesday night heard plans about a potential $3.5 million addition to Rock Island High School for the creation of a centralized production kitchen. The board also voted 6-1 to issue $17 million in bonds for facility projects.

School board member Terell Williams cast the lone no vote on the bond sale. Several board members had questions about moving forward with the bond sale in the shadow of the COVID-19 situation and shared concerns about the impact on the district’s sales tax revenues.

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence asked board members to keep their focus on making facility improvements and strongly consider the advice of experts. He estimated the district’s buildings are already 15 to 20 years behind.

“There is no perfect decision,” Lawrence said. “It’s up to us to either go along with it or doubt it and go another direction.”

Part of the expert advice board members heard Tuesday came from Anne Noble, of the investment services company Stifel. Noble said she expects the district’s bond sale to take place next week and she has every expectation the bonds will sell.