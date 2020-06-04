Rock Island Country now has 28 deaths from COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rock Island County woman in her 80s died from COVID-19, the Rock Island County Health Department reported Thursday. She had been isolating at home.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 28, and 38 for the entire Quad-City area.

“We urge residents to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing their hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when out," Janet Hill, chief operating officer with the Rock Island County Health Department, said. "Our most vulnerable residents need help from all of us.”

In addition, the health department reports three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 725. Currently, four patients are hospitalized.