Rock Island Country now has 28 deaths from COVID-19

A Rock Island County woman in her 80s died from COVID-19, the Rock Island County Health Department reported Thursday. She had been isolating at home.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 28, and 38 for the entire Quad-City area.
“We urge residents to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing their hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when out," Janet Hill, chief operating officer with the Rock Island County Health Department, said. "Our most vulnerable residents need help from all of us.”
In addition, the health department reports three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 725. Currently, four patients are hospitalized.
Scott County had no additional deaths but did report 380 total positive cases with 321 recovered. The case totals showed an increase of 16 since Tuesday, Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said. But that may not necessarily indicate a spike in cases “because the number of cases reported today are mostly from the Test Iowa program.” The change in allowing anyone who wants to be tested to participate results in an increase in the number of persons tested, he said, and results in an increase in positive results. It also shows positive results for people who are asymptomatic, which all 16 were.
“What we do know is that COVID-19 continues to be in our community,” he said. And it won’t go away just because it’s summer, he added, or because the county began to reopen.
Rivers also expressed concern with the large Black Lives Matter protest scheduled for Thursday evening in Davenport at Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Rivers saluted the organizers for their efforts in social distancing and requiring masks in his address Thursday afternoon.
“As with any large gathering that takes place in our community, we are concerned that large crowds can lead to transmission of the coronavirus," he said.
He also displayed understanding of the need for the rally.
“We know that health is just one of the areas in which the African-American community are at higher risk, reduced treatment and therefore worse health,” he said, citing things such as the environment where people live, learn, work, play, worship and age. “We can’t ignore these inequities, and we must make addressing these inequities part of our path moving forward.”
The Rock Island County Health Department also announced a diaper drive it is doing from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at the Rock Island County Health Department at 2112 25th Ave. Rock Island.
Families can receive 50 diapers per child from Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank in Galesburg and Hiney Heroes in Moline.
The two businesses plan to bring 20,000 diapers to give away, Hill said. A similar giveaway will be held in Scott County at some point, Hill noted.
According to Hiney Heroes, one in three families report having a diaper need, Hill said. Disposable diapers can cost up to $80 per month per child, and no federal or state program allows funds to be used for diapers.
In other, (COVID-19 related matters Thursday:
- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 929 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 116 additional confirmed deaths, one a male in his 50s in Jo Daviess County in the northwest corner of the state.
- The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 28 to June 3 was 6%.
- The State of Illinois is opening its community-based testing sites to anyone to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria.
