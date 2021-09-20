Rock Island County: 100 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, 68 of them in people age 30 or younger. The average age of newly infected patients is 34.
That brings the total in the county to 17,443 cases, with 344 deaths. Thirty-seven people were hospitalized in the county as of Monday.
As of Sept. 14, the last date for which data is available, Scott County had a total of 24,434 cases with 261 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Forty percent of the positive tests in Scott County from Sept. 7-14 were in people under the age of 30, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health..
There were 145 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Region 5, which includes Clinton, Muscatine, Jackson, Scott, Washington and nine other counties. Of those, 53 patients in intensive care units.
Henry County, Illinois, has reported a total of 6,160 cases and Stark County has reported a total of 762 cases since the pandemic began.