Rock Island County animal shelter sees hundreds more animals adopted in 2021 compared to 2020

Animal adoptions were up in 2021 at the Rock Island County Animal Shelter, resulting in 250 additional dogs, cats and other small animals finding their forever homes.
According to a year-end report by the shelter at 4001 78th Ave., Moline, and its nonprofit arm, QC Paws, 1,753 animals were adopted in 2021, compared to 1,503 in 2020.
"Adoption wise, it was a pretty good year," Operations Manager Samantha Wiley said. "We had some great dogs going out of here and getting homes. Our cats were getting adopted, too. I don't know if it's because people were home more, but it was a good influx of people needing to adopt.
"Adoptions aren't the only thing that fund the shelter. Obviously we do a lot with donations, registrations and our clinics."
Wiley said the COVID pandemic has presented challenges with the shelter being closed for most of 2020 and into 2021. Curbside services were offered to customers in order to maintain care for the animals and keep the facility going, including curbside clinic vaccinations.
"Families would tell us what they were looking for and we would bring a dog outside for you to look at," she said. "Everything was curbside at the time. It has been a wild, crazy year. (2021) wasn't a bad year, but it wasn't a great year, either.
"COVID is still having an impact on our operations."
Wiley attributes the increase in adoptions in part to the pandemic. With more people working from home, she said it's a good time to acclimate a new animal family member and work on potty training.
Although adoptions were up, so was the overall number of animals brought to the shelter, with 375 additional dogs, cats and small animals such as rabbits and rats brought to the shelter in 2021. The shelter took in 3,020 animals in 2021 compared to 2,645 in 2020.
"I don't know if it's because more people were home and they were noticing animals running around," Wiley said. "I don't know if people were hitting hard times and they thought they would give their dog to the shelter and let us find it a new home. There are so many reasons."
The shelter records pit bulls in their own category, counting 137 additional pit bulls surrendered to the facility in 2021 compared to 2020.
Euthanizations were up slightly in 2021, with 525 compared to 515 animals euthanized in 2020. Of the 525 animals put down, 167 were due to medical reasons.
Volunteer hours also have increased by 431 hours in 2021 over last year, for a total of 3,413 hours, translating into $61,682 saved for the county that it would have paid to staff.
"We have quite a few more cat volunteers, and in the past, we haven't had very many," Wiley said. "It just seems like people want to get out. I love it. I hope it continues into 2022 with volunteers. We're offering more volunteer orientations so people can come out and volunteer. I love it when people spend time with the animals.
"We're always looking for volunteers. If you want to get some exercise, come walk some dogs or play with the cats.
"We have some great animals right now up for adoption. They need a home."
For more information on volunteering, adopting an animal or clinic services, go to qcpaws.org or call 309-558-3647.