Rock Island County Board candidates' forum draws crowd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I know what I've done; these other people haven't done anything as far as government," Mayberry said. "If I get elected, I bring the education and background and other qualifications to change some of this garbage that has (happened) in the last six and seven years."

Woods said her focus would be to retain residents, regrow the population and replenish neighborhoods.

"We are overtaxed," she said. "How are we to get the resources necessary to employ the amount of people we need to serve Rock Island County?

Lamb, speaking on behalf of Ehrmann, said Ehrmann's priority will be transparency by the board to taxpayers. Citing the recent sale of Hope Creek Care Center, Ehrmann said county board members who voted for the sale turned their backs on citizens and took the highest bid of $6 million from Aperion Care, Inc., a health care company with a poor reputation for health code violations and fines.

Deppe said the county should refocus on its strategic plan and risk management plan, noting the county is facing up to $2 million per year in losses from lawsuits.

Question 3: What is the most pressing need for capital projects?