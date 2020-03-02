Rock Island County Board candidates' forum draws crowd

Nine Democratic candidates running for four contested seats on the Rock Island County board participated in a forum Monday night hosted by the NAACP.
More than 80 people attended the forum, held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island, to hear the candidates make the case for why residents should vote for them during the March 17 primary.
Moderator Kermit Thomas posed four questions, which the candidates received in advance of the forum. Present was District 9 incumbent Jeff Deppe and his opponent, Brad Beeding; District 13 incumbent Richard Brunk and his challenger, Will Tolmie; District 16 incumbent Kai Swanson and his opponent Joshua Ehrmann; and District 20 candidates Johnnie Woods, Shane Davis and Virgil Mayberry.
Tolmie was absent due to illness. He was represented by Joshua Shomo, who read answers prepared ahead of time by Tolmie. Ehrmann was absent due to a work obligation. He was represented by Steven Lamb, who also read prepared answers.
Question 1: Are there any critical policy changes or investments the county board should focus on as soon as possible, and as feasible?
Beeding said the first thing the county board should do is reduce its size, noting Cook County has only 17 county board members, yet represents 300,000 people per board member.
"In Rock Island County, we have 150,000 people and 25 county board members," Beeding said. "That means we have 6,000 constituents per board member. We need to downsize it to make it more feasible. There is too much infighting on the county board."
Swanson said the most important step the board should take is to move toward professional county administration and "away from part-time amateurs like me. I've made a pledge that when policy issues come up, I will only go against the recommendation of professional staff if we have an alternative that is fully-fledged, practical and ready to go."
Woods said she will bring a fresh perspective to the board.
"I'm honest and I'm fair," Woods said. "Boards and government should be about the people; and I am about the people. I do everything I can to make this community better for the people living here."
Question 2: If elected, how would you prioritize issue before the county board?
Mayberry, citing his previous 10 years of experience on the county board and four years as Rock Island city alderman, said he stands behind his record of accomplishments.
"I know what I've done; these other people haven't done anything as far as government," Mayberry said. "If I get elected, I bring the education and background and other qualifications to change some of this garbage that has (happened) in the last six and seven years."
Woods said her focus would be to retain residents, regrow the population and replenish neighborhoods.
"We are overtaxed," she said. "How are we to get the resources necessary to employ the amount of people we need to serve Rock Island County?
Lamb, speaking on behalf of Ehrmann, said Ehrmann's priority will be transparency by the board to taxpayers. Citing the recent sale of Hope Creek Care Center, Ehrmann said county board members who voted for the sale turned their backs on citizens and took the highest bid of $6 million from Aperion Care, Inc., a health care company with a poor reputation for health code violations and fines.
Deppe said the county should refocus on its strategic plan and risk management plan, noting the county is facing up to $2 million per year in losses from lawsuits.
Question 3: What is the most pressing need for capital projects?
"If we get the roads and bridges rebuilt, we can bring small business back to Rock Island County," Beeding said. "If you don't (maintain) the roads, people won't come here."
Deppe said he agreed with Beeding, noting the bridges have received C ratings and many roads are riddled with potholes.
Davis said $1 million to $2 million per year in lawsuits brought against the county annually "is crazy. We closed Hope Creek nursing home, which we built for $24 million, and we had $8 million in a rainy-day fund. That money is gone. And we sold that nursing home for $6 million. I don't know what is going to happen to those employees. I didn't do that. The existing board did that. I need you to think about that."
Mayberry reminded those present he would have voted against selling Hope Creek if he had been on the board.
Question 4: Describe what experience you have that would enable you to prepare or authorize a county budget?
Swanson said he would rely on "highly trained professional staff to do the budgeting. We set strategic guidance, but we stay out of the weeds." He used the example of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, its successful financial turnaround and ability to fund projects.
Brunk cited his broad financial experience, including serving as county finance and budget chairman in 2015. He said managing the county budget requires understanding the complexity of county operations with its various offices, functions and levy funds.
"Over the past couple of years, we've been able to meet our obligations as efficiently as possible, while also addressing state-mandated items beyond our control," Brunk said. "This experience, which has helped me lead the county to a more stable financial footing, is continuing to move forward in a good direction."