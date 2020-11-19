Rock Island County Board member Deppe describes battle with COVID-19

Scott County officials reported 266 new cases Thursday for a total of 9,412.

Illinois continued to report staggering numbers of new cases, confirming 14,612 cases Thursday. The state said there have been 621,383 cases and 11,178 deaths linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Iowa health officials reported 4,134 new cases Thursday, for a total of 199,654 since March. The state has linked 2,106 deaths to the virus.

During Thursday's Scott County Board of Health regular meeting, Rivers said the fallout from the rapid increase in positive COVID-19 cases is just starting to be felt.

The most stark statistic of the increase is deaths. During the seven-month span from March through Oct. 1, the virus was linked to 43 deaths in Scott County — an average of six per month.

From Oct. 1 through Thursday, 23 deaths in the county are COVID-19-related.

"We have heard from hospitals and how space is being converted so there are beds for COVID patients. We know the number of patients is exhausting our health care workers and an increasing number of those workers are now dealing with COVID quarantines and infections," Rivers said. "The hospital situation is quite precarious.

"EMS services are also struggling. We know there are more transfers going on, which takes rigs out. We know transfers to Rockford takes rigs out of service for at least five hours."

