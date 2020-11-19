Rock Island County Board member Deppe describes battle with COVID-19

Incumbent Rock Island County Board member Jeffe Deppe defeated Republican challenger Mark Lundahl in the Nov. 3 election.
Deppe had been through a tougher battle. On Sept. 28 he was admitted to UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center in Moline with symptoms of COVID-19. After 14 days in isolated care, Deppe spent another 14 days in home care.
Deppe told his story during Thursday's Quad-Cities COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. It was the same meeting where, just a few minutes before the Rock Island County Board member spoke, Quad-Cities health officials disclosed five additional COVID-19-related deaths — three in Rock Island and two in Scott County.
COVID-19 has been linked to 189 deaths in the Quad-Cities since the pandemic arrived in March — 123 in Rock Island and 66 in Scott County.
"I normally wore a mask when I went out — but I took the mask off when I was at work and I didn't wear a mask at county budget meetings," Deppe explained. "I went to a budget meeting on Sept. 24 and not long after I started having trouble breathing. I have asthma, so I had concerns."
Deppe went to an emergency room Sept. 28 because he has a fever of 103 degrees and was coughing so much his ribs hurt.
After a series of examinations and tests doctors determined Deppe suffered a series of heart attacks and was positive for COVID-19. At first, doctors wanted to anesthetize Deppe and perform a tracheal intubation.
"I was really hesitant to do that," Deppe said. "And then a doctor asked me if I was willing to try convalescent plasma and remdesivir. The doctor said it was still experimental and I had to sign an agreement for the treatment."
Emergency use of remdesivir for COVID-19 patients was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration May 1. The FDA approved the anti-viral drug for widespread use Oct. 22.
The plasma used in the treatments comes from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Anyone who has recovered from the virus who wants to plasma can contact the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at at 833-610-1025 or www.bloodcenter.org.
"I think the plasma and the remdesivir saved my life. I think it was the difference," Deppe said. "While I was in home recovery, my mother became positive for COVID-19 and she is recovering.
"I still get winded easily. They told me the exterior of my heart is OK, but I still have a recurring cough and dizziness."
Deppe stressed the need for people to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"Masks saves lives," he said.
Community spread of COVID-19 continued throughout the area Thursday, as Rock Island County officials reported 116 new cases, pushing the county's total to 7,249,
Scott County officials reported 266 new cases Thursday for a total of 9,412.
Illinois continued to report staggering numbers of new cases, confirming 14,612 cases Thursday. The state said there have been 621,383 cases and 11,178 deaths linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa health officials reported 4,134 new cases Thursday, for a total of 199,654 since March. The state has linked 2,106 deaths to the virus.
During Thursday's Scott County Board of Health regular meeting, Rivers said the fallout from the rapid increase in positive COVID-19 cases is just starting to be felt.
The most stark statistic of the increase is deaths. During the seven-month span from March through Oct. 1, the virus was linked to 43 deaths in Scott County — an average of six per month.
From Oct. 1 through Thursday, 23 deaths in the county are COVID-19-related.
"We have heard from hospitals and how space is being converted so there are beds for COVID patients. We know the number of patients is exhausting our health care workers and an increasing number of those workers are now dealing with COVID quarantines and infections," Rivers said. "The hospital situation is quite precarious.
"EMS services are also struggling. We know there are more transfers going on, which takes rigs out. We know transfers to Rockford takes rigs out of service for at least five hours."
