Rock Island County board rejects agreement to sell old courthouse to Joe Lemon

The old Rock Island County courthouse will not be sold to Joe Lemon.
County board members voted against selling the historic building during a special meeting Monday afternoon, following a 50-minute-long closed session. All board members were present.
Lemon had until 4:30 p.m. Monday to turn in a signed purchase agreement to the General Services Administration (GSA) showing he had ownership of the building in order for it to be considered for redevelopment as the new federal courthouse for the Central District of Illinois.
"We know several of us want to demolish the courthouse and several of us want to maintain it," said Board Member Lauren Boswell-Loftin. "You will never get every (question) answered in a document of this sort. There is time to negotiate as we move forward. We could have done this had we agreed a year ago, but that didn't happen.
"But we have an opportunity right now to make a difference with that courthouse," Boswell-Loftin said. "I think we should move forward with it."
Some board members had complained Lemon's proposal was too vague and left the county open to liability. If the GSA had not chosen the old courthouse to be the next federal courthouse, board members were concerned Lemon would not sell the building back to the county, despite there being language in the contract stating the county would have had first right of refusal.
In order for the sale agreement to move forward, a super majority of two thirds of the vote was required. Voting against the purchase agreement was: County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk, Vice Chairman Brian Vyncke, Dorothy Beck, Larry Burns, Dewayne Cremeens, Jeff Deppe, Carla Enburg, Kenneth "Moose" Maranda, Luis Moreno, Melissa Moreno, Angie Normoyle, Scott Noyd, Pat O'Brien, Rod Simmer, Edna Sowards, Kai Swanson and Johnnie Woods.
Voting in favor of the sale agreement was: David Adams, Lauren Boswell-Loftin, Drew Clevenger, Don Johnston, Ed Langdon, Drue Mielke, Richard Morthland and Robert Westpfahl.
According to the purchase agreement, Lemon offered $250,000 for the four-story building and would have paid a $125,000 performance bond to the county.
The county would have retained ownership of the 1.7 acres the courthouse sits on, which Lemon would have leased from the county for 99 years, at $1 for the first 20 years — the length of time the GSA was seeking in its lease proposal for the courthouse.
Lemon addressed board members prior to the vote and said he would include their input on design decisions and that he would be open to other negotiations of the contract.