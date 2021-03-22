Rock Island County board rejects agreement to sell old courthouse to Joe Lemon

The old Rock Island County courthouse will not be sold to Joe Lemon.

County board members voted against selling the historic building during a special meeting Monday afternoon, following a 50-minute-long closed session. All board members were present.

Lemon had until 4:30 p.m. Monday to turn in a signed purchase agreement to the General Services Administration (GSA) showing he had ownership of the building in order for it to be considered for redevelopment as the new federal courthouse for the Central District of Illinois.

"We know several of us want to demolish the courthouse and several of us want to maintain it," said Board Member Lauren Boswell-Loftin. "You will never get every (question) answered in a document of this sort. There is time to negotiate as we move forward. We could have done this had we agreed a year ago, but that didn't happen.

"But we have an opportunity right now to make a difference with that courthouse," Boswell-Loftin said. "I think we should move forward with it."

