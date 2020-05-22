Rock Island County board rejects sale of Hope Creek to Aperion

After the eight board members were overruled, Morthland said he was still in support of selling Hope Creek.

"I just want to make it clear that while I was supportive of the sale to the rejected party, that I am also supportive of proceeding to find a reasonable offer as soon as possible so we can achieve the sale of Hope Creek," Morthland said. "That has always been my desire."

Snider said after the meeting the county would "wait and see" what happened with Infinity Care as the potential buyer.

At the time Aperion offered $6 million in February, three other companies made lower offers on Hope Creek: Altitude Healthcare and Cascade Legacy Healthcare each offered $5 million verbal offers, and Mosaic Healthcare offered a $5.5 million written offer.

Snider said when Aperion lowered its offer earlier this week, the other three companies were contacted and all declined, saying they were no longer interested in purchasing Hope Creek.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had hit nursing homes the hardest and the situation had affected buyers' interest in purchasing such facilities.