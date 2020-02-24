Rock Island County Board to vote Tuesday on proposed sale of Hope Creek Care Center
Rock Island County Board to vote Tuesday on proposed sale of Hope Creek Care Center

Hope Creek

Hope Creek Care Center

 John Schultz

The Rock Island County Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, to discuss and vote on the proposed sale of Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Aperion Care inc., a nursing home chain, has submitted a bid of $6 million for the county-owned nursing home. Hope Creek was listed for sale at $19 million in September. Aperion's bid of $6 million was the highest one received.

The special meeting of the board will take place in the third-floor board room at the Rock Island County Office Building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

For more information, go to rockislandcounty.org or call 309-558-3619.

