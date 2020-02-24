Rock Island County Board to vote Tuesday on proposed sale of Hope Creek Care Center

The Rock Island County Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, to discuss and vote on the proposed sale of Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Aperion Care inc., a nursing home chain, has submitted a bid of $6 million for the county-owned nursing home. Hope Creek was listed for sale at $19 million in September. Aperion's bid of $6 million was the highest one received.

The special meeting of the board will take place in the third-floor board room at the Rock Island County Office Building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

For more information, go to rockislandcounty.org or call 309-558-3619.

