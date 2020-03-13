Rock Island County Clerk: Election sites safe for voting amid coronavirus concerns

Rock Island County officials are assuring voters that voting sites will be safe during the March 17 primary election, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said she has taken steps to equip all 38 voting sites with hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays and paper towels in order to minimize potential transmission of the virus.

"We must protect our election judges and voters and prevent the spread of viruses. Exercising your right to vote should not put you at risk," Kinney said in a release.

According to the Rock Island County Health Department, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county and the Illinois Department of Public Health states that risk to the general public remains low at this time.

"We urge everyone to follow the best practices from the CDC to wash your hands and stay clean, to cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, to limit your interactions with others, and to stay away from others if you feel ill. We will do our part to keep machines, markers, and voting spaces clean," Kinney said.