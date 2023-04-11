Demolition of the old Rock Island County Courthouse continued Monday. A crew from Valley Construction, of Rock Island, began razing the building Thursday, ending a years-long dispute over the historic building's redevelopment potential. The process is expected to take about eight weeks.
Rock Island County courthouse demolition continues
