Matt Lair and Rob McKay, of Valley Construction, carefully lower a tablet from the founders' memorial down the Rock Island County Courthouse staircase Thursday in Rock Island. The 12 sections of the memorial were being salvaged in preparation of demolition of the courthouse and placed in special storage. Each tablet weighs 500 pounds.
A crew from Valley Construction removes a sycamore tree from the northwest corner of the historic Rock Island County Courthouse property for safety reasons Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Matt Lair and Rob McKay, of Valley Construction, carefully lower a tablet from the founders' memorial down the Rock Island County Courthouse staircase Thursday in Rock Island. The 12 sections of the memorial were being salvaged in preparation of demolition of the courthouse and placed in special storage. Each tablet weighs 500 pounds.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
The historic Rock Island County Courthouse Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Rock Island.
"While it is in the courts now, we can't be sure (the courthouse) will be saved," said local preservation activist Diane Oestreich. "It is still in great danger, but we are optimistic. We have been getting a great deal of statewide attention."
Oestreich joined in a lawsuit with Landmarks Illinois and four other plaintiffs to stop demolition of the historic courthouse. The suit was filed in Rock Island County Feb. 6 and moved to Peoria County to avoid conflict of interest.
Peoria County 10th Circuit Judge Jodi Hoos dismissed the case March 19. Following an appeal filed by the plaintiffs in the Third District Appellate Court, an emergency stay and temporary restraining order were granted. Landmarks Illinois posted bond of $336,000 April 12.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Although the case is pending, a crane for demolition remains on the courthouse property.
"A troubling trend with this year's most endangered sites is the number of historic places that face demolition despite strong and active community support for preservation," Landmarks Illinois President Bonnie McDonald said in a release.
"These repeat listings demonstrate Landmarks Illinois’ dedicated and ongoing efforts to help communities across the state find solutions to preserve our historic places," McDonald said.
This year’s listing of 12 sites also included the James R. Thompson Center, in Chicago; St. Mary’s School, in Galena; and the Chancery and Piety Hill properties, in Rockford; among others.
According to Landmarks Illinois, the Most Endangered list has called attention to 242 historic buildings, programs, and sites, of which 113 have been saved.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Insight — a magazine for the business executive, owner, and innovator. In-depth insights into the Quad-Cities business landscape, with expert columnists and trends affecting your business. Sign up for the next mailed edition of Insight, for exclusive content from top-level executives on the direction of our region and economic outlook.