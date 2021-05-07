Rock Island County COVID-19 victim is third in as many days

More COVID-19 hospitalizations will lead to virus-related deaths.
And while COVID-19 treatments have improved many patients' chances of surviving the virus' worst symptoms, COVID-19-related death reared its head during the last three days.
The virus has claimed four Quad-Cities residents since Wednesday.
The latest death was reported Friday - a Rock Island County resident in her 60s who was hospitalized. Three of the four dead this week were Rock Island County residents, and two of the three were people in their 40s.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 316.
The number of deaths linked to the virus in Scott County remained at 240.
The health department also reports 50 new cases of COVID-19. The total is now 14,562. Currently, 20 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 41.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
Friday brought the report of just over 100 new COVID-19 cases in the Q-C.
The Rock Island County reported 50 new cases Friday, increasing the total number of cases identified since the start of the pandemic to 14,652.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 57 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County Friday, increasing the county's total cases to the Scott County 21,246 since March 2020.
While the number of people throughout the Q-C hospitalized with COVID-19 fluctuated throughout the week, the seven-day positivity rate at both of the area's largest private providers remained high.
Genesis Health System reported 31 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 and the health system's COVID-19 seven-day test positivity rate was 9.14%.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 23 COVID-19 patients, including 11 patients in ICU beds. Trinity's seven-day positivity rate was 15.13%.
Baseball and vaccinations
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken announced Wednesday that the Quad Cities River Bandits will offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, May 8 at Modern Woodmen Park.
Croke, who is also a member of the baseball team's ownership group, said the River Bandits have partnered with the Scott County Health Department to offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 years of age and older.
No appointments are necessary.