Rock Island County COVID-19 victim is third in as many days

More COVID-19 hospitalizations will lead to virus-related deaths.

And while COVID-19 treatments have improved many patients' chances of surviving the virus' worst symptoms, COVID-19-related death reared its head during the last three days.

The virus has claimed four Quad-Cities residents since Wednesday.

The latest death was reported Friday - a Rock Island County resident in her 60s who was hospitalized. Three of the four dead this week were Rock Island County residents, and two of the three were people in their 40s.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 316.

The number of deaths linked to the virus in Scott County remained at 240.

The health department also reports 50 new cases of COVID-19. The total is now 14,562. Currently, 20 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 41.

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

Friday brought the report of just over 100 new COVID-19 cases in the Q-C.