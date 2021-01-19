Rock Island County cuts off vaccination line in Milan as supplies run low

Update: Rock Island County Health Department officials say they have cut off the vaccine line at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction, because they are nearly out of their allotment of vaccine for the week.

Earlier story: Rich and Sally Qualmann have spent all Tuesday morning in their Chevrolet Equinox.

The couple are not on a trip. They are on a one-mile stretch of 10th Avenue in Milan hoping there is enough COVID-19 vaccine left when they reach the Greater Quad-Cities Auto Auction, where Rock Island County health officials are holding its first vaccination clinic open to county residents ages 65 or older.

Illinois moved to Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule Monday

“We knew there would be a line, but I didn’t know it would be like this,” the 73-year-old Rich said. “Honestly, we wouldn’t be doing much else.

But we are hopeful.”

The Qualmanns moved just over a quarter mile in an hour and 45 minutes. They are hoping to be among the first people over the age of 65 to be vaccinated.