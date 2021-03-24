Rock Island County dealing with phone issues

Rock Island County is experiencing issues with its phone system, but those issues are not affecting 911 emergency calls, Steve Seiver, Rock Island County Emergency Telephone System Board, said in a news release Wednesday.

Because of the problem with the county’s vendor for the 911 system, certain non-emergency numbers to public safety agencies in Rock Island County are not working.

There is no estimate of when the non-emergency and administrative phone lines will be back in service.

Until further notice, the non-emergency phone numbers being used for public safety agencies in Rock Island County are:

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department: 309-717-0770.

Moline and East Moline police, fire and EMS: 309-797-0401, with a backup number of 309-717-0771.

Silvis and Milan police, fire and EMS: 309-717-0771.

Rock Island police, fire and EMS: 309-732-2677, or backup number 309-717-0769.

Rock Island Arsenal public safety and fire: 309-717-0768.

As always, Seiver said, in case of emergency dial 911.

