Rock Island County earns "B" grade for social distancing. Scott County gets an "F."

Unacast's chief executive Thomas Wall told The Washington Post he hopes the scorecard helps track compliance and efficacy of stay-at-home guidelines. He also said the company "can't tell or disclose if any individual is staying at home or not" because the data is aggregated.

Because the data isn’t hyper-localized, the scorecard doesn’t indicate whether individuals are maintaining a six-foot barrier, for instance. However, the report gives a snapshot — which has not been vetted by public health authorities — of how whole communities are responding to social distancing guidelines.

As of Tuesday, the scorecard gave the United States a grade of “B” for its 40% decline in average distance traveled. Illinois had an overall grade of "A" and Iowa an overall grade of "C." Wyoming, with a grade of "F," performed worst nationwide.

The grades are as follows: "A" for a decrease greater than 40%; "B" for a decrease between 30-40%; "C" for 20-30%; "D" for 10-20%; "F" for a decrease smaller than 10%.