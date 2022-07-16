Rock Island County Fair brings monster truck show, mutton busting and more to East Moline

A lineup of all sorts of vehicle shows is heading to the grandstand at this year's Rock Island County Fair, joining family activities, live music and the carnival

The 2022 Rock Island County Fair will take place July 19-23 at 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Admission to the fair is free until 8 p.m., then will cost $5 for adults.

The carnival will open at 5 p.m. July 19-22, and open at noon July 23. Fair goers can pay $25 for unlimited carnival rides 5-9 p.m. July 19 and noon-4 p.m. July 23.

The first grandstand show of the fair will begin at 7 p.m. July 19, featuring fireworks and the New Windsor Drill Team, and is free. Stockcar races will start at 6:30 p.m. July 20 and the truck and tractor pull will take place at 6 p.m. July 21, tickets for each costing $10. There will be a monster truck show at 7 p.m. July 22, and tickets can be purchased online. The Demo Derby will round out the year's grandstand events at 6:30 p.m. July 23, tickets costing $15.

While the bulk of the fair kicks off July 19, the fairgrounds will be bustling with livestock showings and pageant events all weekend. Local 4-H members will show general projects 9 a.m.-noon July 16 ahead of the week's livestock judging. The Rock Island County Fair Queen competition will be held 4 p.m. July 17 at the United Township High School Auditorium, 1275 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.

Fair Office Manager Lindsey Lindberg said renovations to different areas of the grounds were completed ahead of the fair, made more expensive due to inflation.

The organization poured concrete flooring in the calf birthing center to replace carpeting and dirt and floors in the restrooms were redone, among other improvements.

"Those projects were pretty expensive because the cost of materials were very high," Lindberg said. "So it took a lot of the help from our sponsors to get those completed."