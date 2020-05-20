Rock Island County Fair canceled

You are the owner of this article.
The 2020 Rock Island County Fair has been canceled.

The Rock Island County Fair Board voted earlier this month to cancel the fair scheduled for July 14-18, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Nehlsen Communications.

“This decision was made for the health and safety of our fairgoers, exhibitors, participants, volunteers, staff and animals," fair manager Gin Wray said. “It was not made lightly.

“We are devastated to cancel a family-fun event that has taken place in our community for 150 years but look forward to using this as an opportunity to strengthen our offerings for the 2021 RICO Fair,” Wray said.

Last year marked the official 150th celebration of the Rock Island County Fair.

The Rock Island County Fair is expected to resume in July 2021.

