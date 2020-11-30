Rock Island County families can get free diapers

The Rock Island County Health Department is partnering with two local agencies to help provide free diapers to Rock Island County families.

The drive-through, socially-distanced event will be held from 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

Families can receive 50 diapers per child from Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and Hiney Heroes.

Masks are required of everyone age 2 and older.

Families can pick up diapers from garages at the back of the health department parking lot (closest to UnityPoint-Trinity). Staff members will direct traffic.

Loving Bottoms is based in Galesburg, and Hiney Heroes is a Quad-City organization.

