Rock Island County families can get free diapers
091220-qc-nws-qcitizenfah-02.JPG

Karree Fah is this month's Quad-Citizen, She is co-founder of Hiney Heroes, which collects and gives away diapers.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

The Rock Island County Health Department is partnering with two local agencies to help provide free diapers to Rock Island County families.

The drive-through, socially-distanced event will be held from 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

Families can receive 50 diapers per child from Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and Hiney Heroes.

Masks are required of everyone age 2 and older.

Families can pick up diapers from garages at the back of the health department parking lot (closest to UnityPoint-Trinity). Staff members will direct traffic.

Loving Bottoms is based in Galesburg, and Hiney Heroes is a Quad-City organization.

Quad-City Times​

