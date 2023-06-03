Nick Camlin, Rock Island County treasurer, announced that the first installment of Real Estate tax is due Wednesday, June 7.

Payments may be made at the County Office Building 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, in the County Treasurer’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except for Saturday and Sunday. There is a 24-hour drive-up drop box in the alley/parking lot behind of the County Office Building.

Payments also can be made at most locally owned banks and some credit unions in Rock Island County during regular business hours, with an entire statement. Online payments can be made at www.rockislandcountyil.gov or pay by phone through the automated system by calling 855-965-4400 without penalty up until 11:30 p.m. on June 7. Payment method for both online or automated phone can be made by credit/debit card, or e-check. A convenience fee will be charged.

To avoid an anticipated long line, taxpayers are urged to pay by mail or online. Payments bearing a postmark up to and including Wednesday, June 7, are accepted without penalty. Reference PIN# when paying by Online Bill Pay.

State law requires a penalty of 1.5 % per month or any part of a month for payments not paid or postmarked by Wednesday, June 7. Please contact your local postmaster to assure yourself of how to obtain a June 7 postmark. Please call the County Treasurer’s Office if you have any questions 309-558-3510.