Rock Island County first installment of property taxes due by June 9

The first installment of real estate taxes in Rock Island County is due on Thursday, Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert said in a news release.

Payments may be made at the County Office Building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, in the county treasurer’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is also a 24-hour drop box in front of the County Office Building.

Payments can be made at most locally owned banks and some credit unions in Rock Island County during regular business hours. And online payments can be made at www.rockislandcounty.org or by phone by calling 1-855-965-4400. Payment can be made without penalty up until 11:30 pm on June 9, according to the treasurer's office.

To avoid an anticipated long line, taxpayers are urged to pay by mail or online.

State law requires a penalty of 1.5 % per month for payments not paid or postmarked by Thursday, June 9th.

For more information, call the Rock Island County Treasurer’s Office at 309-558-3510.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0