Rock Island County Forest Preserve District moves to establish 7th public-use park

The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District Commission has received a $1,033,200 grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation to support acquisition of some 172 acres of land in East Moline.
When finalized the acquisition — the District’s first significant land acquisition since the 1950s — would establish the District’s seventh park and advance preservation efforts within Rock Island County, according to a news release from the district.
The potential $1.2 million land purchase is made possible through awarded grants and endowments.
In addition to the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation grant, the District will use a $75,000 grant from the Conservation Fund and an endowment for the District administered by the Quad-City Community Foundation.
“This recognition represents a huge win for conservation efforts and our community as a whole,” said Jeff Craver, director of the Forest Preserve District. “It’s a historic moment for the Forest Preserve District."
The new land offers the opportunity for critical protection of several endangered and threatened species. In recent years, the District’s Illiniwek Forest Preserve, located just miles from the new site, has confirmed sightings of the endangered Rusty Patched Bumblebee. Illiniwek has also recently identified sightings of the American Bumblebee – whose population has declined 90% and vanished from eight states in which it was previously abundantly found – as well as endangered bat species.
“We are stewards of our environment, and it’s up to us to protect threatened and endangered species. This applies especially to the pollinators we rely on so much,” Forest Preserve Commission President Kai Swanson said.
In addition to the two bumblebee species, the endangered Indiana Bat and threatened Northern Long-Eared Bat were detected through U.S. Fish and Wildlife sonar readings. All the mentioned species are recognized as being in greatest need of conservation in the Illinois Wildlife Action Plan (IWAP).
The 172-acreage sought by the District is mainly comprised of oak-hickory forest with about 40 acres of fallow field space that will be restored to native prairie in order to attract these species and other native pollinators, birds and bats.
The new acreage is located near the District’s existing 173-acre Illiniwek Forest Preserve in Hampton and the Elton Fox Bald Eagle Refuge owned by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Quad-City Times