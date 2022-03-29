Rock Island County Forest Preserve District receives grant

The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to support enhancements to the existing Mississippi River Trail/Great River Trail within Illiniwek Forest Preserve.

Set among the bluffs of northern Rock Island County, the bike path that runs through Illiniwek Forest Preserve will get a new bike lane and bike repair service station. The main road through the campground will be expanded for increased safety and accessibility, and the bathroom will be renovated.

The project will be bid out this year with the work expected to be done by the summer of 2023.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0