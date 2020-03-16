Rock Island County GOP chairman self-quarantining after trip to Germany

While in Europe, Mielke said there were no indications anything was wrong.

"I had a great trip, it was wonderful," he said. "There was no indication anything was wrong. We took the "Sound of Music" tour in Salzburg (Austria) and you couldn't tell anything was wrong. If you didn't watch the news, you couldn't tell anything was going on."

Arriving at Munich International Airport on Friday, which is one of the world's busiest airports, Mielke noticed how empty it was and saw a few people wearing masks. Absent were the lines at check-in counters and people waiting to board flights.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"There were no visible signs anywhere in the airport," he said. "You would never know there is anything going on. You would think there would be warnings in the common areas."

When Mielke landed at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Friday evening, he and his companions sailed through customs, avoiding the chaos and long lines that would begin the following day when coronavirus screenings were implemented at O'Hare for international travelers.