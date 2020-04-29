Rock Island County has two times COVID cases than Scott

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It's been obvious for weeks that something wasn't right, even in the midst of so much wrong.

Each time the Scott and Rock Island county health departments released new numbers for those infected with COVID-19, Rock Island County's numbers inched farther ahead — even though Scott County has about 30,000 more people.

I started asking early in the week: Why does Rock Island County have so many more cases? Are more people being tested in RICO? Is there an outbreak somewhere we don't know about? I even asked specifically about the Tyson Foods plant in Joslin.

The early answers were two-fold: Yes, RICO has been doing more testing — about 1 in 56 people, while Scott County has been testing about 1 in 77 people.

But those numbers don't account for RICO having nearly two times more positive cases than Scott, especially when accounting for RICO's smaller population.

The heads of the two county health departments had another explanation: People in Rock Island County are poorer. Poverty is exceedingly hard on health, and today's brand of coronavirus has emphasized the elevated risks for those with fewer resources and, at times, comorbidities.