Rock Island County Health Department: 137 new COVID cases since Friday

Rock Island County has confirmed 137 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. There have been 15,643 cases, with 334 deaths, in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the county health department.

Currently, 23 patients are hospitalized with the virus in Rock Island County. The average age of newly infected patients is 32.

The department hasn't finished contact tracing those cases and cannot say how many were among people who were vaccinated.

“The vast majority of people in Rock Island County and across the country who become sick enough to be in the hospital have not been vaccinated,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Our three widely available vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious illness and death from the virus."

Ludwig said vaccination remains the best defense against the virus. The health department offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.