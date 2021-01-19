Rock Island County Health Department administers 1,000 vaccinations during drive-thru in Milan

But we are hopeful.”

Hill said she and health officials from across Rock Island County are hopeful vaccine shipments will continue as more avenues for vaccination open.

Community Health Care will focus on employers and groups as Phase 1B continues to expand in the coming weeks, while pharmacies across the Q-C will begin the process of vaccinating individuals.

Hill once again pleaded for patience.

"Phase 1A of vaccinations in Rock Island County was 8,000 health care workers," she said. "Phase 1B is 63,000 people in a county of 143,00. It is going to take time. This is a long process."

Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers echoed Hill's plea.

So far, roughly 8,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Scott County. But Phase 1B is still slated to begin Feb. 1. Scott County receives around 800 doses of the vaccine per week.

"I would like to have thousands of doses available because people are asking. There is no shortage of demand, which is good to see," Rivers said. "But there are 170,000 people in Scott County. So 800 doses a week means this will be a long process.

"We're all going to have to be patient."