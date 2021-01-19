Rock Island County Health Department administers 1,000 vaccinations during drive-thru in Milan

Sally Qualmann was prepared for Tuesday's long morning inside the silver Chevrolet Equinox practically parked on Milan's 10th Avenue.
The 62-year-old Sally brought a couple of pillows and the kind of paperback puzzle book you find in a grocery check-out line. She left the driving — what little there was to do — to her husband, Rich.
The couple wasn't on a trip. They were stuck on a one-mile stretch of 10th Avenue in Milan waiting for a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine inside the Greater Quad-Cities Auto Auction, where Rock Island County health officials held its first vaccination clinic open to county residents ages 65 or older.
Illinois moved to Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule Monday. By 3 p.m. Tuesday Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill announced all of the available 1,000 doses of the vaccine were in arms.
Hill called the effort "monumental" and said by as early as 8:30 a.m. health department staff knew they would use every available drop of the vaccine. The traffic at the Greater Quad-Cities Auto Auction was backed up for a mile along 10th Avenue's east-bound lane.
The Qualmanns moved just over a quarter mile in an hour and 45 minutes.
“We knew there would be a line, but I didn’t know it would be like this,” the 73-year-old Rich said. “Honestly, we wouldn’t be doing much else.
But we are hopeful.”
Hill said she and health officials from across Rock Island County are hopeful vaccine shipments will continue as more avenues for vaccination open.
Community Health Care will focus on employers and groups as Phase 1B continues to expand in the coming weeks, while pharmacies across the Q-C will begin the process of vaccinating individuals.
Hill once again pleaded for patience.
"Phase 1A of vaccinations in Rock Island County was 8,000 health care workers," she said. "Phase 1B is 63,000 people in a county of 143,00. It is going to take time. This is a long process."
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers echoed Hill's plea.
So far, roughly 8,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Scott County. But Phase 1B is still slated to begin Feb. 1. Scott County receives around 800 doses of the vaccine per week.
"I would like to have thousands of doses available because people are asking. There is no shortage of demand, which is good to see," Rivers said. "But there are 170,000 people in Scott County. So 800 doses a week means this will be a long process.
"We're all going to have to be patient."
Infection numbers on both sides of the Q-C offer hope, too.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and another 32 Tuesday, bringing the total to 11,747. There are 29 patients are hospitalized in the county - a count that has stayed stable after hospitalizations soared in December.
The number of deaths in Rock Island County remained 284.
Infections remained low on the Iowa side of Q-C, as Scott County officials reported 36 new COVID-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Scott County has confirmed 15,438 cases and linked 163 deaths to the virus.