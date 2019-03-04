The Rock Island Department of Health has expanded its sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment to women during its weekly walk-in clinics.
"We've had long standing male STD testing once a week here at the Health Department, I mean a decade, and then we also had a clinic downstairs that handled all female reproductive health up until pregnancy," said Janet Hill, Rock Island Department of Health public information officer in an interview. "And because of budget cuts, we had to close that clinic."
While that happened in 2018, Hill says a partnership with the Henry County Health Department allows them to offer female reproductive checkups three days a week. Female STD testing will now be offered one day a week in Rock Island and three days in Henry County, Hill said.
Hill said a new medical director was open to treating female clients. "The former medical director only treated men, and when he unfortunately died, we got a new medical director, and she was open to treating women."
The incident rates of STDs are higher than the health department would like, Hill said. "There's a nationwide trend of all of them going up dramatically. We are not seeing a dramatic increase, but we are seeing more than we would like to see," she said. "And it's important to talk about STDs because if we leave them untreated, it increases your risk of getting HIV for women, and it's long-term pelvic and abdominal pain, and then also for women it could cause infertility and pregnancy complications."
Clinics are held every Wednesday from 1:30-3:30 p.m at the department's office, 2112 5th Ave., Rock Island. There is a $25 fee. For more information or to make an appointment, call 309-794-7080.
Birth control supplies are available for pickup and STD testing available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, while a nurse practitioner sees patients for all reproductive health services from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 309-558-2908.