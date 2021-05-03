Rock Island County Health Department now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

Braced by news scientists and health officials believe not enough residents of the United States will get the COVID-19 vaccine to reach any semblance of herd immunity, the Quad-Cities' health departments are ramping up vaccination awareness and availability.
The Rock Island County Health Department will accept walk-in clients every Tuesday through Saturday at the Camden Centre mass vaccination clinic, 2701 1st St. E., Milan, during all open hours.
The site is closed Sunday and Monday.
According to Rock Island County Health Department officials, those seeking vaccination do not need to preregister but wait times can be reduced by making an appointment. Links to make appointments are available at richd.org and the health department’s Facebook page.
“We need every person 16 and older to be vaccinated to help us end the pandemic,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are trying to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible. In addition, our pharmacy and healthcare partners are offering vaccine appointments and opportunities every day of the week.”
Not all vaccines will be available every day. Generally, vaccine availability will be:
- Tuesday and Wednesday: Moderna
- Thursday: Johnson & Johnson and either Moderna or Pfizer.
- Friday and Saturday: Pfizer
This schedule is subject to the health department’s vaccine supply and could change. The Rock Island County Health Department will post the vaccine schedule weekly on its Facebook page and website.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday 40,405 Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated - that's 28.2% of the county's population of 143,477.
The Scott County Health Department maintains an active social media campaign encouraging all county residents 16 and older to get vaccinated.
The Scott County Health Department's Facebook page said Monday 42% of all residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Monday 53,053 county residents are fully vaccinated - 30.7% of the county's population of roughly 173,000.
For more information about where Scott County residents can be vaccinated go to: https://togetherqc.com/2021/04/covid19-vaccine-options/
Health officials across the country also are reminding people the vaccine does greatly reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, vaccinated people are far less likely to need hospitalization for severe symptoms, and greatly reduces the spread of the virus.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report Friday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 14,443 and the number of deaths linked to the virus is 313.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 96 new COVID-19 cases in Scott Cott since last Friday, putting the total number of cases since the start at 21,054. A total of 239 deaths in Scott County have been linked to the virus.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 27 residents are hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus.
Genesis Health System reported 31 CIVID-19 patients, and a seven-day positive rate of 8.71%