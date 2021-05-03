Rock Island County Health Department now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

Braced by news scientists and health officials believe not enough residents of the United States will get the COVID-19 vaccine to reach any semblance of herd immunity, the Quad-Cities' health departments are ramping up vaccination awareness and availability.

The Rock Island County Health Department will accept walk-in clients every Tuesday through Saturday at the Camden Centre mass vaccination clinic, 2701 1st St. E., Milan, during all open hours.

The site is closed Sunday and Monday.

According to Rock Island County Health Department officials, those seeking vaccination do not need to preregister but wait times can be reduced by making an appointment. Links to make appointments are available at richd.org and the health department’s Facebook page.

“We need every person 16 and older to be vaccinated to help us end the pandemic,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are trying to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible. In addition, our pharmacy and healthcare partners are offering vaccine appointments and opportunities every day of the week.”

Not all vaccines will be available every day. Generally, vaccine availability will be:

- Tuesday and Wednesday: Moderna