Rock Island County Health Department offers last walk-in flu clinic of season

The Rock Island County Health Department will hold its last walk-in flu vaccine clinic of the season Tuesday at its offices, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced.

Patients must call 309-794-7080 when they arrive. Staff will tell you when it’s time to enter the building.

Appointments also are available for other days.

There is no out-of-pocket expense for the flu vaccine to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Bing your insurance cards.

For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $55 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted.

For more information, call the health department at 309-794-7080.

