Rock Island County Health Department reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Three more people in Rock Island County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 19 according to the Rock Island County Health Department.
The new cases are:
• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her teens who is isolating at home
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
