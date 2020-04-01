Rock Island County Health Department reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
Rock Island County Health Department reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Three more people in Rock Island County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 19 according to the Rock Island County Health Department.

The new cases are:

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

