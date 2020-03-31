Rock Island County Health Department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
topical alert top story

Rock Island County Health Department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

coronavirus-stock-image-update1.jpg

Coronavirus update

 iStock

Five more people in Rock Island County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 16.

The new cases are:

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is being treated in a local hospitalona

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News