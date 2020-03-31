Rock Island County Health Department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Five more people in Rock Island County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 16.

The new cases are:

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is being treated in a local hospitalona

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

