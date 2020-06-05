Rock Island County Health Department reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rock Island County Health Department reports six new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number to 731 who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Currently, four patients are hospitalized. The number of deaths stands at 28.

The new cases are:

• A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home.

Scott County listed three new positive cases for a total of 383 as of Friday.

The Rock Island County Health Department also listed its reminders regarding precautions for the prevention of COVID-19:

• Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill.

• Keep at least six feet between you and anyone else.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.