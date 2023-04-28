The Rock Island County Highway Department announced that Ridgewood Road (28th St. W) will be under construction, beginning on Monday and continue until late fall.

Construction will include milling and replacing the existing bituminous surface, work on road culverts, replacing entrance culverts, upgrading the guardrail and drainage work.

Valley Construction is the prime contractor on this $4,873,085.48 project.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution when traveling through all construction zones. For more information, contact 309-787-4668.